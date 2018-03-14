Schedule of Pak-West Indies T20 matches changed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Schedule of three T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies has been changed over the request of the Sindh government.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier announced that three T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on 1, 2 and 4 April in Karachi. However, the schedule of the third match has been changed and it will be played on 3 April now,reported private news channel.

Sources in the PCB said the date of the last T20 was changed from 4 April to 3 April on the request of the Sindh government as the death anniversary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be observed on 4 April which will also require security and other arrangements.