SC to give decision as per law, constitution: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Thursday said the Supreme Court would give decision on

Panama Papers case as per law and the constitution.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime

Minister had presented himself and family for investigation soon

after the Panama Papers issue was surfaced.

He said the prime minister extended full cooperation during

investigation and he himself and children appeared before the

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) as well.

The prime minster had submitted all available documents, he

said and expressed the hope that the Supreme Court would give

decision in his favour.

To a question, he said there was no rift in the party and

all members of the party were united under the leadership of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.