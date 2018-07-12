SC sets aside ET’s decision against Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):The Supreme Court on Thursday
sets aside decision of an election tribunal (ET) that had annulled
Khawaja Saad Rafique’s 2013-election from NA-125 (Lahore)
and ordered re-poll in the constituency.
The bench comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and
Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik announced the verdict while
allowing a petition filed by former railways minister
Khawaja Saad Rafique against the tribunal decision.
The apex court had reserved the verdict on the petition
on March 19 at principal seat (Islamabad), and it was
announced by the bench at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry
on Thursday.
In 2015, a tribunal comprising judge Javed Rasheed
Mehboobi ordered re-poll in NA-125 after declaring the
election null and void in the constituency on a petition
filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf runner up candidate
Hamid Khan. Hamid Khan had challenged the election result
on the charges of massive rigging by the former minister.
However, Khawaja Saad Rafique challenged the decision
before the Apex court and got it suspended.