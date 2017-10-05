SBP tennis court in final phase of completion: DG SBP

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar
Ahmed Ghumman has said that tennis court in Nishtar Park Sports
Complex is in final phase of completion and the tennis academy
will also start functioning soon.
“It will be a modern tennis facility which will help in further
promoting tennis,” he said while talking to the media during his
visit of tennis court here on Thursday.
Ghumman said ace tennis player Aisamul Haq, who visited tennis
court in recent days, will also play tennis in the new-built tennis facility. “Aisamul Haq has expressed his determination to play
tennis over here and to train young players whenever he spends
time in Pakistan,” he added.
He said most modern facilities are being provided in Pakistan’s
first modern tennis court. “The tennis court has been constructed
as per international standard. A modern hostel has also been completed
for the residence of guest players,” he stated.
Earlier, Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman
inspected various departments of tennis court and its allied
facilities and directed the staff concerned for the quick completion of remaining construction work.
