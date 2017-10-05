SBP tennis court in final phase of completion: DG SBP

LAHORE, Oct 05 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar

Ahmed Ghumman has said that tennis court in Nishtar Park Sports

Complex is in final phase of completion and the tennis academy

will also start functioning soon.

“It will be a modern tennis facility which will help in further

promoting tennis,” he said while talking to the media during his

visit of tennis court here on Thursday.

Ghumman said ace tennis player Aisamul Haq, who visited tennis

court in recent days, will also play tennis in the new-built tennis facility. “Aisamul Haq has expressed his determination to play

tennis over here and to train young players whenever he spends

time in Pakistan,” he added.

He said most modern facilities are being provided in Pakistan’s

first modern tennis court. “The tennis court has been constructed

as per international standard. A modern hostel has also been completed

for the residence of guest players,” he stated.

Earlier, Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman

inspected various departments of tennis court and its allied

facilities and directed the staff concerned for the quick completion of remaining construction work.