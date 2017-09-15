Saudi ambassador calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq Friday said Pakistan valued high its relations with Saudi Arabia
and both the countries tied in the eternal bonds of religion,
history and culture.
These views were expressed by the Speaker while talking to
Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al- Malkiy, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia, who called on him in Parliament House here Friday.
The Speaker said that Pakistan wanted stability and peace in
the region as it was necessary for prosperity and development of
the region, said a press release issued here.
He said that the menace of extremism and terrorism had
adversely affected the region’s progress, and needed collective
efforts to overcome it.
“Muslims are victimized all over the world and this is the right time
that Muslims countries should thinking positive for each other” the Speaker urged.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the current instability, sectarian
divisions, and immense human under-development in the Muslim world
have retarded genuine development and fruitful integration of the
Muslim world.
He reiterated that Pakistan is committed to play a decisive
role in conflict transformation and peace building in the Muslim
world.
Saudi Ambassador, Mr. Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al- Malkiy said that
his government wanted Pakistan to prosper and develop. He stressed
the need for spreading the true message of Islam for curbing
extremism and terrorism.
Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al- Malkiy endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal
for collaboration to confront shared challenges and urged the need
for deeper engagement between the two friendly countries.
“National interest of Pakistan is obviously national interest
of Saudi Arabia” the Ambassador remarked.
He assured the Speaker National Assembly that Saudi Arabia
will stand Pakistan’s partner in uplifting regional development. He
added that we consider Pakistan as its partner in addressing
regional and global challenges.
