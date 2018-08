LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) nominee Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar was elected as the

20th Chief Minister of Punjab by securing 186 votes on Sunday.

His opponent Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) got 159 votes during the Punjab Assembly

session with speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.