Sana for casting senior artists in new films

LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):Film star Sana on Monday stressed the need for casting senior film stars in new films to produce more better films.

Talking to APP, she said that although new artists and directors from TV channels were doing their best in new

Pakistani films, but even than the share of senior film stars in new films was necessary to produce more better films.

Sana said that they were senior artists who played pivotal role in making hundreds of films. She said that no doubt,

the film industry needed new faces all the time, but side by side, the role of seasoned artists was very important.

Refereing the Indian film industry where the practice of introducing new faces was continued, but senior artists

were not neglected, she added.

Sana hailed the new artists and directors to revive Pakistan film industry and hoped for return of its old glory.