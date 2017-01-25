Saira Tarar highlights Pak efforts in health sector at WEF, Davos

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar highlighted the valuable measures taken by the Government of Pakistan for the promotion of health sector and ensuring quality healthcare and essential service delivery for the people.

According to a message received here from Davos, she participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting at Davos, Switzerland from January 18-20, 2017 and held a number of bilateral meetings with representatives from pharmaceutical companies, donor agencies and international organizations.

It was for the first time that WEF had extended an invitation to Health Minister from Pakistan.

In her discussions with pharma CEOs, Minister Tarar underscored the importance of availability of cheap and affordable medicines for the poor people.

In this context, WEF participants appreciated the availability of Hepatitis C medicines at affordable prices as an important pro-poor initiative.

In his meeting with Minister Tarar, Seth Berkley, Head of GAVI, appreciated the highly successful immunization drives in Pakistan.

He was full of praise for the innovative incorporation of modern technology in these immunization campaigns such as use of mobile phones.

Bill Gates, Co Chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) also met Minister Tarar and appreciated the efforts and commitment of the government for eradication of polio from the country.

Both Mr Berkley and Mr Gates assured Minister Tarar of their full assistance and cooperation for total eradication of polio from Pakistan. Gates added that their next focus was on routine immunization.

The WEF participants especially appreciated the Prime Minister’s National Health Insurance Scheme for the low wage earners and the Lady Health Visitors Programme in Pakistan.

Minister Tarar participated in four public Sessions: System Policy Session on “Pandemic Simulation”; Health System Project Session on “Value In Healthcare”; Governors Policy Meeting for Global Health and Healthcare; and Board of Stewards on Future of Health and Healthcare.

Minister Tarar attended the Women Leaders Dinner themed “New Frontiers of Leadership” and actively contributed in the workshop titled, “Country—Led Action to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”. Minister Tarar was also a panelist in a Session titled, “Raising Life Expectancy and Expectations”.

Minister Tarar participated in the Abraaj dinner hosted for the Prime Minister and Pm’s round table with business leaders.