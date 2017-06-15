Rs. 328 billion Balochistan budget 2017-18 unveiled

QUETTA , June 15 (APP): PML-N led Balochistan coalition government on

Thursday unveiled provincial budget for fiscal year 2017-18 with a total outlay of Rs. 328 billion.

“The budget envisages development programme of Rs. 86 billion

including Rs. 6.01 billion under foreign project assistance (FPA) and current expenditure of Rs. 242 billion,” Adviser on Finance to the Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Aslam Bazinjo explained during budget session here at the provincial assembly.

He said total estimated receipts are Rs 276.371 billion out of which

Rs12.401 billion as the province’s own income and Rs. 229.97 billion as federal transfers including Rs.17.283 billion direct transfers.

The finance minister said that the deficit amounting to over Rs 50

billion would be met from promised grants by the federal government, budgetary support, and public representative programme-PRP and by enhancing province’s own resources.

About relief to government servants in the coming fiscal year, he said

that he was pleased to announce 10 percent increase in salaries of government servants and same increase in pension of retired servants of Balochistan government from July 1, 2017.

Regarding measures which had so far been taken for ending unemployment

in Balochistan, he said that the provincial government had created over an innumerable new posts in various departments in the previous years while 6000 new post will be created during the next provincial budget.

Referring to law and order, he said before the present provincial

government law and order situation was worst in the province which gradually improved as a result of positive government policies. The provincial government has earmarked Rs. 35 billion under head of public order and safety affairs will help improve peace situation across the province.

About education sector, Sardar Bazinjo said an Rs 45 billion had been

allocated for education sector in the provincial budget 2017-18.

The provincial government has evolved a five years Balochistan Education

Sector Plan under which not only new schools will be setup but also up gradation of existing schools will be carried out besides introducing Early Childhood Education in the province.

He said 725 new primary schools will be established, 500 schools will be

upgraded to middle level and 500 middle schools will be upgraded to higher level. Teachers are recruited to on merit and every facility is provided in the schools.

He said an amount of Rs 18 billion has been allocated for Health sector

in the provincial budget 2017-18 which has a five percent increase than the past year. The performance of health department is currently far better than the previous years as today the patients have improved health facilities at their doorsteps.

Terming agriculture sector the backbone of provincial economy, he said

present provincial government is determined for improvement of agriculture sector and has allocated Rs. 8 billion for this sector in the next provincial budget. The allocated amount will be spent on bringing 57000 acres of land under cultivation in Dera Bugti district while agricultural farms will also be setup across the province

About Livestock sector, he said an amount of Rs. 2.81 billion has been

allocated for Livestock sector in provincial budget 2017-18. Allocated amount will be spent on completion of eight major projects besides ensuring veterinary services across the province.