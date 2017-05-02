Rs. 3045.785 mln utilized for compensation under Shuhada Package

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): The government has released an amount of Rs 3566.124 million during last six years out of which Rs 3045.785 million were utilized on account of compensation (Shuhada Package) to persons affected by terrorism in FATA/FR.

A data issued by States and Frontier Regions Division on Tuesday revealed that unspent amount of Rs 520.339 million was surrendered to Finance Department, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). It is an established fact that FATA/Frontier Regions have suffered tremendously due to terrorism.

Moreover, the data showed that an amount to tune of Rs.3480.55 million was spent for compensating legal heirs of 12167 dead/injured persons including Levies, Khassadars and Civilians.

The data showed that under Citizen Losses Compensation Programme (CLCP), the government has been providing Rs. 4,00,000 for fully damaged and Rs. 1,60,000 for partially damaged houses.

FATA Secretariat has released Rs. 6.379 billion to Political Administrations of five Agencies where Temporarily Displaced (TDPs) Persons are returning while Rs. 5.277 billion has been disbursed amongst 15,139 beneficiaries.

After conducting surveys, there are an estimated 80,000 damaged houses, out of which 22,471 have been validated for compensation.