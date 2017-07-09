Ronaldinho VII beat Giggs VII to win football series 2-0

LAHORE, July 9 (APP)- Ronaldinho VII outpaced Giggs VII 2-0
in the second and last exhibition football match to win the
series 2-0 here on Sunday at the Fortress stadium.
Led by Brazilian football celebrity Ronaldinho, the winning
side had earlier won the first match at Karachi 2-1 and wrapped
up the series,the first ever high profile football event, in
style by winning the second match with comfort and ease in a front
of a lively crowd which enjoyed the presence and skills and
technique of world’s best football in their own arena whom
they have seen playing on TV screens.
The diehard crowd welcomed the foreign footballers on
their arrival at the field by giving them rousing applause and
cheered their display of memorable football skills and superb
run up and down the flank throughout the play.
The foreign footballers imparted useful coaching to the
home footballer by setting them up in different collective moves, showcasing their ” rare
football talent” and art of the game.
In the seven players a side match, former Manchester
United Ryan Giggs led the other side. Both the teams were of mix
up of foreign and Pakistani players and with this unique
series Pakistan football gained a unique identity of hosting top
of line footballers at two venues, Karachi and Lahore.
The home players seemed pumped up throughout the match by
rubbing shoulders with the masters of the game. The local players coordinated in style
and the winning side scored both the goals
through home players aided and guided by the top notch footballers
in the play.
Ronaldinho missed a scoring sitter in the first quarter to put
his team ahead when David James blocked his forceful shot by
underling his talent under the bar.
Ronaldinho VII stamped its supremacy in the second quarter, when
Portugal’s Luis Boa Morte setup Riaz through a superb pass and the Pakistani player
made no mistake to give his side 1-0 lead.
Ronaldinho entertained the crowd with his nature gifted football
moves and anticipation and was close to score a goal but the ball
eluded the post by inches.
As the foreign and Pakistani players continued to thrill the audience with
lively moves and fast paced football, Ronaldinho done the major work for scoring a goal
and gave a timely pass to Hasan Bashir who doubled the lead in the third quarter.
Two goals down Giggs VII,sped up the pace of the game to break the dead
lock but solid defence on part of Ronaldinho VII players foiled all such sitters.
Pakistani players fully took the benefit of the presence of the foreign
footballers and coordinated them in engineering moves and then playing their part of
guard their area.
Corps Commander Lahore, Lt General Sadiq Ali was the chief guest on the
occasion and distributed the prizes among the members of both the teams.
Ronaldinho VII beat Giggs VII to win football series 2-0
LAHORE, July 9 (APP)- Ronaldinho VII outpaced Giggs VII 2-0