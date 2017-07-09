Ronaldinho VII beat Giggs VII to win football series 2-0

LAHORE, July 9 (APP)- Ronaldinho VII outpaced Giggs VII 2-0

in the second and last exhibition football match to win the

series 2-0 here on Sunday at the Fortress stadium.

Led by Brazilian football celebrity Ronaldinho, the winning

side had earlier won the first match at Karachi 2-1 and wrapped

up the series,the first ever high profile football event, in

style by winning the second match with comfort and ease in a front

of a lively crowd which enjoyed the presence and skills and

technique of world’s best football in their own arena whom

they have seen playing on TV screens.

The diehard crowd welcomed the foreign footballers on

their arrival at the field by giving them rousing applause and

cheered their display of memorable football skills and superb

run up and down the flank throughout the play.

The foreign footballers imparted useful coaching to the

home footballer by setting them up in different collective moves, showcasing their ” rare

football talent” and art of the game.

In the seven players a side match, former Manchester

United Ryan Giggs led the other side. Both the teams were of mix

up of foreign and Pakistani players and with this unique

series Pakistan football gained a unique identity of hosting top

of line footballers at two venues, Karachi and Lahore.

The home players seemed pumped up throughout the match by

rubbing shoulders with the masters of the game. The local players coordinated in style

and the winning side scored both the goals

through home players aided and guided by the top notch footballers

in the play.

Ronaldinho missed a scoring sitter in the first quarter to put

his team ahead when David James blocked his forceful shot by

underling his talent under the bar.

Ronaldinho VII stamped its supremacy in the second quarter, when

Portugal’s Luis Boa Morte setup Riaz through a superb pass and the Pakistani player

made no mistake to give his side 1-0 lead.

Ronaldinho entertained the crowd with his nature gifted football

moves and anticipation and was close to score a goal but the ball

eluded the post by inches.

As the foreign and Pakistani players continued to thrill the audience with

lively moves and fast paced football, Ronaldinho done the major work for scoring a goal

and gave a timely pass to Hasan Bashir who doubled the lead in the third quarter.

Two goals down Giggs VII,sped up the pace of the game to break the dead

lock but solid defence on part of Ronaldinho VII players foiled all such sitters.

Pakistani players fully took the benefit of the presence of the foreign

footballers and coordinated them in engineering moves and then playing their part of

guard their area.

Corps Commander Lahore, Lt General Sadiq Ali was the chief guest on the

occasion and distributed the prizes among the members of both the teams.