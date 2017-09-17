KUNDUZ, Sept 17 (APP/Xinhua): Six people were killed and four
others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz
province on Sunday, district governor Hayatullah Amiri said.
The deadly traffic accident, according to the official, took
place on a road in Khan Abad district when a military armored vehicle collided with a mini-bus coming from opposite side, leaving six
commuters dead and injuring four others.
Without giving more details, the official said that investigation
has been initiated into the case.
Road accident kills six in northern Afghanistan
KUNDUZ, Sept 17 (APP/Xinhua): Six people were killed and four