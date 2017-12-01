Riddance of societal, individual issues possible by following Holy Prophet’s teachings

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the society and the individuals can get rid of all of their issues within no time if they initiate the process of their reformation following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In his message to the nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi being celebrated on Friday, the president felicitated his countrymen on the day saying that it is a moment that requires to renew our association with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to make this society rather the whole world a cradle of peace.

He said the reason behind revelation of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the purgation of the world from oppression, cruelties, as well as the self-proclaimed gods, besides spreading the message of peace and love.

The president said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught good, welfare and morality to the people by presenting himself as an ideal in the society rampant with ignorance and oppression.

He said the crux of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s life was to opt moderation in all matters of life, not to give up justice and rebuild the estranged ties.

He said the Holy prophet (PBUH) proved to be a glad tidings for the oppressed society.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to enable all of us to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and make Pakistan a real hub of progress and prosperity which was also the destination of the incumbent government.