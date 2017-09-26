Rice worth US$ 223.937 mln exported in two-months

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Rice worth US$ 223.937 million

has been exported during the first two months of current financial year.

During the period from July-August, 2017 rice exports from the

country grew by 40.36 percent as compared the exports of the same

period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of

Statistics.

In last two months around 428,993 metric tons of rice worth

US$ 223.937 million exported as compared the exports of 380,861

metric tons valuing US$ 159.543 million, it added.

Meanwhile, the exports of basmati rice grew by 10.35 percent

and about 59,433 metric tons of basmati rice worth US$ 62.741

million exported as compared the exports of 59,192 metric tons

valuing US$ 56.857 million of same period last year.

The exports of rice other then basmati also witnessed an

increase of 58.98 percent, around 369.580 metric tons of rice

costing US$ 161.198 million exported as compared to the exports of

251,669 metric tons worth US$ 102.888 million of last year.

On month on month basis, rice exports from the country grew by

53 percent in August, 2017 as compared the same month of last year,

the data reveled.

About 227,998 metric tons of rice worth US$ 116.041 million

exported in August as compared the exports of 146,769 metric tons

valuing US$ 75.569 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, basmati rice worth US$ 86.290 million exported in

last month, which grew by 2.15 percent as compared the same months

of last year.

Exports of basmati rice was recorded at 28,482 metric tons in

month of August as compared the exports 30,446 metric tons of same

period last year.

During the period from July-August 2017, food group exports

from the country increased by 30.6 percent as compared the exports

of the same period of last year.

Country earned US$ 512.321 million by exporting

different food commodities during first two-months of current

financial year as compared the earnings of the corresponding period

of last year.