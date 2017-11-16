Resources being utilised for providing healthcare facilities to masses:CM

LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said resources worth billions

of rupees were being utilised fo providing qualitative

and the latest healthcare facilities to people.

He said this while addressing a meeting held to ponder

over the pace of progress on health projects and state of

implementation on the health sector reforms programme.

He said the latest central pathology labs would be set up

in Lahore and Multan while small labs would also be established

in hospitals which would be connected with the central lab

through satellite.

The CM said the facility of every sort of test would be

provided in these labs having an automated system. The lab

information management system would also be provided in

these labs.

He said road show should also be held with regard to the

establishment of pathology labs and added that speed of

work on different ongoing health projects be further

accelerated.

He said that new hospitals would be established in the

province under the public-private partnership model in future.

The chief minister said hepatitis control programme was

very important for helping the people to remain safe from

this deadly disease and, therefore, this programme should

effectively be implemented.

He expressed satisfaction that the programme of providing

medicines to hepatitis patients at their doorsteps was in

progress successfully. He said hepatitis filter clinics

would be upgraded in the teaching hospitals and where there

was need to establish new and bigger filter clinics,

the work should be started there immediately.

He said the Prime Minister Health Insurance Programme was

in vogue in four districts and the scope of this programme

would be extended to all districts of the province. Meanwhile,

the programme of extension in 13 selected districts had

been given final shape, he added.

The meeting reviewed the service delivery program of

private hospitals for providing healthcare services.

Secretary specialized healthcare and medical education

Najam Ahmad Shah gave a briefing about the progress on

healthcare projects.

Provincial Ministers Kh Imran Nazir, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad

Bhart, Advisor Dr Umar Saif and health secretaries as well as

high officials of the health department also

attended the meeting.