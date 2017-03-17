ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique Friday informed the National Assembly that rental revenue of
Pakistan Railways had been increased three times during the last
three and half years.
Responding to a Point of Order in the House, the minister said
that Pakistan Railways had not leased out not even a single marla
land for 99 years during the last four years, rather lease period had
been reduced drastically.
Recalling the deficit of Pakistan Railways, the minister said
the first deficit was faced by the department in 1974, but the present government had controlled the deficit after taking into power in 2013.
Saad Rafique said that prime land of Pakistan Railways was
looted in every tenure of the government but it was on its peak
during the military regime.
He said that there was no Directorate of the Legal Affairs
when the present government took the charge of the affairs of the
department then a competent Director of legal affairs had been
appointed.
The minister said that Pakistan Railways had launched a
targeted operation against the land grabbers across the country and
got vacated precious land of the department.
Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways had friendly policy
regarding the Katachi Abadies but assured the House that influential
land grabbers will not be spared at any cost.
Rental revenue of Railways increased three times: NA told
ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad