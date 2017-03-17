Rental revenue of Railways increased three times: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique Friday informed the National Assembly that rental revenue of

Pakistan Railways had been increased three times during the last

three and half years.

Responding to a Point of Order in the House, the minister said

that Pakistan Railways had not leased out not even a single marla

land for 99 years during the last four years, rather lease period had

been reduced drastically.

Recalling the deficit of Pakistan Railways, the minister said

the first deficit was faced by the department in 1974, but the present government had controlled the deficit after taking into power in 2013.

Saad Rafique said that prime land of Pakistan Railways was

looted in every tenure of the government but it was on its peak

during the military regime.

He said that there was no Directorate of the Legal Affairs

when the present government took the charge of the affairs of the

department then a competent Director of legal affairs had been

appointed.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways had launched a

targeted operation against the land grabbers across the country and

got vacated precious land of the department.

Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways had friendly policy

regarding the Katachi Abadies but assured the House that influential

land grabbers will not be spared at any cost.