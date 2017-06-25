Reception given to cricket star Younus Khan at Governor House

KARACHI, June 25 (APP): A reception was hosted for the cricket

star Younus Khan at the Governor House here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said

that Pakistan has produced world class cricketers.

He stated that Younus Khan who had brought good name for the

country in the game, is a shining example for the young players.

Governor said that Younus Khan, who holds the record of most Test

runs and centuries for Pakistan, led the country to victory in the

2009 World T20 Cup.

He also referred to Pakistan’s victory in the ICC Champions

Trophy final in the Oval last Sunday and said that this a gift to the

nation on the Eid ul Fitr.

Younus Khan said on the occasion that whatever he is today, he is

because of Pakistan and will always be ready to serve the country.

He said when his father shifted to Karachi it was a turning point

in his life as this city has a big role in his career as a cricketer.

Cricketers Rashid Latif, Haris Khan and Shan Masood also spoke on

the occasion.