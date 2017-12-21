Rana Tanvir for concrete measures to dump plastic waste in coastal areas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology and Defense Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday directed the National Institute of Oceanography to take concrete measures to handle the issue of plastic waste/ debris dumping in the coastal areas.

Addressing the Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) here on Thursday, he said oceans play a pivotal role in our lives being a driving element of climate change, a news release said.

Federal Secretary Science and Technology, who is also Vice Chairman of the Board, Yasmin Masood and other board members participated in the meeting.

Director General of NIO Dr Asif Inam briefed the board about the overall scientific progress on the various ongoing programmes of the institute which relate to ocean resource development.

The board was also apprised about various research activities undertaken by the NIO in Coastal Marine Research Programme and Offshore Ecosystems, Marine Debris, Coastal Hydraulic, Geology/Geophysics, Marine Pollution Monitoring and Marine Bio-Technology Physical and Chemical Oceanography.

The international programmes with China and some other countries on living and non-living resources were also discussed in the meeting.

The efforts made by the scientists of the NIO in the field of Ocean Science were appreciated by the chair. The minister hoped that the institute would continue to flourish and expand its research activities.