Railway minister approves modern cleanliness project

LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday approved a project of washing and cleaning trains at a meeting, chaired by the minister at the PR headquarters, here on Sunday.

Under the new project, trains will be dry-cleaned at three points including Rohri, Lahore and Rawalpindi during travel besides better cleanliness of seats and floor of the coaches at washing lines.

The meeting was told that upgradation work of Karachi washing line is already under progress.

According to the plan, open tenders would be issued to outsource the new project and well-established and experienced companies would be selected for the project.

The minister directed the PR administration to ensure better cleanliness of the trains and perfumes should be used in train during washing.

About upgradation of trains, the minister said that Pakistan Express train was made part of the upgraded fleet in April, following the Shalimar Express train.

He expressed his determination that economy coaches would be converted to air-conditioned in future to provide better facilities to the passengers.

He disclosed that Allama Iqbal Express train and Awam Express train had been included in the priority list for upgradation of trains.

PR CEO Javaid Anwar, Advisor Anjum Pervez, AGM Traffic Hameed Razi and other senior officers attended the meeting.