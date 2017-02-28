Rabbani advocates promotion of parliamentary cooperation with Cuba

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

Tuesday called for promotion of parliamentary cooperation, exchange

of delegations and information between the Senate of Pakistan and

Cuban National Assembly.

He also urged the need for enhancing economic, social and

political relations between the two countries, a message received here Tuesday said.

He invited the president of Cuban national assembly to visit Pakistan as a guest of Senate of Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with President of

National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba, Deputy Esteban Lazo

Hernandez in Havana.

He thanked Cuban government for offering 1200 scholarships to

Pakistani doctors and acknowledged Cuban medical help to Pakistan

during disasters.

Cuba and Pakistan are true friends, who stood by each other in

every difficult time, Cuban medical squad always played a leading

role in voluntary services, chairman said.

Chairman Senate emphasized the need for chalking out a global

peace plan.

Chairman Senate is on official visit to Cuba heading a

parliamentary delegation comprising of Parliamentarians including

Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Shahi Syed,

Lt Gen r Salahuddin Tirimzi, Gianchand, Mohsin Aziz, Nisar

Muhammad Khan and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik.

Chairman Senate said it was great pleasure to be in Cuba

especially in the beautiful city of Havana.

He said he was looking forward for this visit which could not take place last year.

He was eager and hopeful to meet Commander-in-Chief Dr Fidel Castro

Ruz.

He eulogized the services of great revolutionary leader late

Fidel Castro for upholding the national interests and welfare of the

people.

He said three leading lessons of Fidel Castro

principles including resilience against super powers, safeguard

national interest and welfare of masses would be the model of change

for world.

Chairman said Pakistani nation felt pain of Cuban people

who not only lost a great leader but also a father, friend and

comrade who changed their lives.

He said the Cuban leader was a ray of hope for poor who

gave a direction to suppressed, down trodden and exploited people to

live their life with dignity and fight for their rights rather than

giving up before their unjust supremacy.

He said great revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who was

the last one among the leaders who change the world with the

principles and ideology.