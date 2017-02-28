Rabbani advocates promotion of parliamentary cooperation with Cuba

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani
Tuesday called for promotion of parliamentary cooperation, exchange
of delegations and information between the Senate of Pakistan and
Cuban National Assembly.
He also urged the need for enhancing economic, social and
political relations between the two countries, a message received here Tuesday said.
He invited the president of Cuban national assembly to visit Pakistan as a guest of Senate of Pakistan.
He expressed these views during a meeting with President of
National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba, Deputy Esteban Lazo
Hernandez in Havana.
He thanked Cuban government for offering 1200 scholarships to
Pakistani doctors and acknowledged Cuban medical help to Pakistan
during disasters.
Cuba and Pakistan are true friends, who stood by each other in
every difficult time, Cuban medical squad always played a leading
role in voluntary services, chairman said.
Chairman Senate emphasized the need for chalking out a global
peace plan.
Chairman Senate is on official visit to Cuba heading a
parliamentary delegation comprising of Parliamentarians including
Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Shahi Syed,
Lt Gen r Salahuddin Tirimzi, Gianchand, Mohsin Aziz, Nisar
Muhammad Khan and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik.
Chairman Senate said it was great pleasure to be in Cuba
especially in the beautiful city of Havana.
He said he was looking forward for this visit which could not take place last year.
He was eager and hopeful to meet Commander-in-Chief Dr Fidel Castro
Ruz.
He eulogized the services of great revolutionary leader late
Fidel Castro for upholding the national interests and welfare of the
people.
He said three leading lessons of Fidel Castro
principles including resilience against super powers, safeguard
national interest and welfare of masses would be the model of change
for world.
Chairman said Pakistani nation felt pain of Cuban people
who not only lost a great leader but also a father, friend and
comrade who changed their lives.
He said the Cuban leader was a ray of hope for poor who
gave a direction to suppressed, down trodden and exploited people to
live their life with dignity and fight for their rights rather than
giving up before their unjust supremacy.
He said great revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who was
the last one among the leaders who change the world with the
principles and ideology.
