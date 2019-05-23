LAHORE, May 23 (APP):Zain XI, Kazmi XI, Sangla XI and Haq Bahoo XI moved into the semi-finals of the 5th Bahria Cup All Pakistan floodlit cricket cup here on Thursday at Bahria Town stadium.

In the semi-finals, Zain XI will take on Kazmi XI and Sangla XI will clash with Haq Bahoo XI.

Following are the results of the quarter finals: Kazmi XI beat Pak Warriors by 23 runs. Kazmi XI batted first scored 59 runs in 4 overs and Pak Warriors made 37 runs.

Sangla XI defeated Sunny XI by 4 runs. Sangla Eleven batted first, scored 56 runs in 4 overs and Sunny XI made 53 runs.

Haq Bahoo XI outplayed Panther XI by 17 runs. Haq Bahoo batted first scored 69 runs in 4 overs and Panther Eleven made 53 runs.

Zain XI routed United XI by 7 wickets. United XI batted first, scored 35 runs in 4 overs and Zain XI achieved the target for the loss of three wickets.