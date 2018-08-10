Qualifying rounds of KP Independence Day Tennis begins, 120 players turn-up

PESHAWAR, Aug 10 (APP):The Qualifying Round of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence Day Tennis Tournament got under way here at Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Director Account, Directorate of Sports General KP Tariq Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the tournament wherein 120 players including eight female turned up. President KP Tennis Association and renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir, Senior Vice President and Cardiac Specialist Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary General KP Tennis

Association Umar Ayaz, officials and large number of players were also present.

In the Men singles qualifying round Faisal Khan upset Ali Khan by 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2, Jehanzeb Khan beat Imdad Khan by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2, Ihsan Ullah beat Kashif Khan by 6-3 and 6-1, Shah Hussain beat Amin Ullah by 6-3 and 6-4, Faisal Ihsan bat Zaid Rehman by 6-2 and 6-2, and Jehnanzeb beat Muhammadullah by 6-2 and 6-3.

Talking to media men Dr. Tahir lauded Director General Sports Junaid Khan for extending full support in holding the tournament. He said all arrangement have already been ensured for the smooth sailing of the tournament wherein more than 120 players from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are competing in Men singles, Men doubles, ladies singles, veteran doubles (above 40), Under-14 singles and doubles.

He said the tournament is carrying Rs. 0.1 million as prize money besides trophies and cash prizes would be awarded to the winners and runners-up players. He said international player Shoaib Khan, who represented Pakistan in Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India is competing in the Men singles and Men doubles.

Saqib Umar, Aqib Umer, who also played Junior Davis Cup for Pakistan in India and Sri Lanka will be part of the main round in the Men singles and Men doubles. International Kashan Umer who recently represented Pakistan in the Nepal in the Junior Davis Cup tie, Hamid Israr, Uzair Khan Internationals are also playing in the Under-14 singles and doubles.

He also thanked Director Account Tariq Khan on this occasion for giving assurance that the Directorate of Sports KP is very keen to promote Tennis wherein most of the KP players are holding top ranking at national level.

He also lauded President KP Tennis Association for his efforts in promoting Tennis in the province besides the support extended by another Tennis player Dr. Farhat Abbas, many players are now in the top ranking. He said Hamza Roman is holding Pakistan No. 1 in the Under-10 category but he is playing in the Under-14 Boys singles and doubles event.

He said that in the Men singles Barkat Ullah is seeded No. 1 and Yousaf Khalil is seed No. 2, Ijaz and Saqib are seeded No. 3 and No.

4 respectively. In the Under-14 category Hamid Israr is seed No. 1 and Hamza

Roman is seed No. 2, Kashan Umar is seed No. 3 and Uzair Khan is seed No. 4.

The Men singles draw of 64 has been opened with 32

players are completing in the Men doubles. A total 16 players competing in

Veterans and in the Under-14 singles there is a draw of 32 each in the Men

singles and Men doubles. In the Ladies singles Orin is the top seeded player,

followed by Anum as second seed. A total of eight ladies players are competing.