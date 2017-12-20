Quaid e Azam’s love for people, students of KP lauded

PESHAWAR, Dec 20 (APP):Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has an immense love for people and students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and considered them as frontline force in his constitutional and peaceful struggle for independence of Pakistan.

As only five days left to celebrate the 141 birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in most befitting manner, preparations were reaching to its peak in KP and Fata where seminars, workshops, symposiums, arts and declamation contests besides others programs has been chalked by social, cultural, political and educational institutes to highlight his matchless role and struggle for independence of Pakistan.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, had a great love for Pakhtuns and Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) and came here on a number of occasions and interacted with people and students during Pakistan Movement and after creation of Pakistan.

He visited the historic ICP in 1936, 1945 and 1948, and was greatly impressed by its domes, lush-green lawns, majestic edifice of its beautiful architecture and outstanding role of its students during Pakistan Movement.

In his last visit to the ICP as Governor General of Pakistan in 1948, the father of the nation acknowledged the services of the Islamia college students towards making of Pakistan in these words.

“I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing the students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.”

The Quaid also became an honorary member of the Khyber Union, a debating society of the college, in 1936.

His love for the college could be judged from his will written on May 30, 1939 in Bombay in which he had declared Islamia College Peshawar, the Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madrassatul Islam, Karachi, as among the inheritors of his property.

The Quaid Trust later paid Rs10.81 million in different instalments to the college. The amount was spent on the establishment of Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, University of Peshawar, construction of Jinnah residential quarters for the college employees, Jinnah College for Women and the newly-constructed Takbeer block.

The Islamia College founded in 1913 has now attained the status of a university besides completing 100 years of its grandeur and academic excellence in 2013.

Prof Dr Rushad Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor Islamia College University told APP that Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah was towering personality of the 20th century, who changed the course of history and world geography through a peaceful and constitutional struggle.

“Quaid e Azam had great love for people and students besides ICP as he came here on number occasions to acknowledge their matchless role during Pakistan Movement,” he said.

“Mr Jinnah was a great symbol of independence and democracy who strongly believed in power of masses and supremacy of constitution and that was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan after a short time of seven years following adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution in March 23, 1940 at Lahore.”

He said Quaid-i-Azam stood for constitutionalism, rule of law, respect for human rights, and equality and the Quaid’s slogan of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ had inspired the Muslims of the subcontinent to achieve Pakistan.

Dr Nausahd said the best tribute to founding father of the country M.A. Jinnah on his upcoming birthday was strictly adhering to his principles of unity, faith and discipline and work hard is to make the country a developed and economically stronger country.