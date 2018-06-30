PTI to strengthen institutions if voted to power: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday vowed to strengthen state institutions, particularly Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), after winning the general election 2018.

Addressing the Youth Workers’ Convention here, he said Pakistan was rich in resources and there was need to ensure transparency in governance with elimination of corruption at higher echelons of power for their proper utilization.

With the workers convention, the PTI formally launched its election campaign in the three constituencies of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) – NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54 – for the general election, which is scheduled to be held on July 25.

Imran Khan said right to information, conflict of interests and whistleblowers acts, which had already been enacted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would be introduced at the federal level with launching of a country-wide massive tree plantation campaign during the coming monsoon season by the PTI if it were voted to power.

Owing to education reforms introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last five years, he said over 15,000 students studying in private schools had been enrolled in government schools while the number of doctors in government hospitals had increased from 3,000 to 9,000.

He said the PTI after forming the government would take steps to double the revenue collection to Rs 8,000 billion per year.

Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said the two parties remained in government at the federal level in turns during the last decade rule but they did nothing for the betterment of the people and country and their leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were now again joining hands.

“The dollar-rupee parity ratio has doubled during the last 10 years. A dollar was available at Rs 60 in the year 2008, which has now reached Rs 125 due to corruption and bad governance of both the parties,” he alleged. Likewise, he added, the foreign debt had jumped to Rs 27,000 billion in 2018 from Rs 6,000 billion in 2008.

Imran said the federal capital had been facing the worst water scarcity.

He said former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had spent almost Rs 6,000 billion on the development projects in the province during the last 10 years, and he should be asked as to how many universities and hospitals he had established.

He said ticket awarding exercise was a cumbersome process. Some 700 candidates out of over 4,000 aspirants were awarded party tickets and desperation of those, who failed to get ticket, was natural, he added .

Imran said in future, only those women candidates would be nominated for reserved seats who would would win the party election. However, there would be some exemption for technocrats. Committed workers, who could not get tickets, will also be adjusted if the PTI assumed power,” he added.

He also announced to hold Party elections after the general election.