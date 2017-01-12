PTI fails to prove four allegations against Prime Minister: Tallal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader

Muhammad Tallal Chaudry on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e

Insaf failed again in the court to prove allegations of money laundering, corruption, tax evasion and hiding assets levelled against Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and family.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after Panama case hearing, he said that it has been proved that Prime Minister has no link with the above mentioned allegations as his name was not included in the Panama papers.

He said that today the lawyer of PML N has proved in the court

that PTI allegations which were levelled on the basis of jealously and hate, were totally false.

Tallal said that it was the habit of PTI to level allegations on the Prime Minister as the party knows that PM is busy in the opening ceremonies of new development projects for the welfare of the people.

He said that PTI was afraid of Maryam Nawaz as they consider her as new rising politician and they could not compete her in the next general elections.

Maryam Nawaz, he said is a hope for Pakistan, as her name is linked with Nawaz, he said, adding that, therefore PTI was making useless

efforts to defame her by leveling false allegations.

Earlier, during the hearing, PML N leader Danyal Aziz told media that PTI was afraid from the development projects of the government.

He said that PTI has failed to prove Panama allegations on Sharif

family in the court adding that Imran Khan’s politics is revolving around lie and fake allegations.

Imran Khan, he said is a liar person who is making efforts to mislead the public on Panama issue.