PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur assassinatged in suicide blast, five others critically injured: DPO

DIKHAN, Jul 22 (APP):The PTI candidate for PK-99 DIKhan and former KP Minister Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was killed and five others critically injured including his three bodyguards and driver in a suicide blast during election campaign in Kulachi Tehsil here on Sunday, District Police Officer Zahoor Babar told APP.

Ikramullah Khan had sustained critical wounds in the suicide hit Sunday morning and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after fighting for life for over four hours, the DPO told.

Three bodyguards and his driver have also sustained critical injuries and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment where the doctors have pronounced their conditions to be precarious. The injured also included a passerby.

The DPO informed that Gandapur was on his way back after attending a corner meeting in Kulachi tehsil when a suicide bomber blew himself up closed to his vehicle in a long narrow muddy street.

The injured included Driver Muhammad Ramzan, and bodyguards Abdur Razaq, Ilyas and Dilnawaz and a passerby Saifur Rehman.

DPO Zahoor Babar informed that arrangements were finalized on the directives of Chief Minister KP Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, for shifting injured Ikramullah Khan Gandapur to Peshawar through chopper however he could not succumbed to his injuries at the CMH DIKhan during treatment. The doctors made hectic efforts to save his life but in vain.

Soon after the blast the police and officials of the security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was PTI candidate for PK-99 Kulachi constituency. It merits a mention here that Israrullah Khan Gandapur elder brother of Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was also assassinated in similar suicide blast in 2013 on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Inayatullah Khan Gandapur was Chief Minister KP in the early seventies. The Gandapur family had a lot of enmities and rivalries in their home district DIKhan since long time which witnessed many killings from both sides in the past.

Caretaker chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has condemned the bomb blast on PTI candidate and former KP Minister Ikramullah Gandapur.

The Chief Minister issued directives to district administration and police for administrative measures and investigation to arrest the culprits. The police must unearth the nefarious

designs behind the suicide blast.

He directed the health authority for efficient healthcare to the injured of blast. The CM directed the health care authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured of the blast.