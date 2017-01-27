PTBF to start bowlers exchange programme with Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) and its counterpart in Turkmenistan are planning to start a tenpin bowlers exchange bowling in the next few months.

“We are in talks with Turkmenistan’s tenpin bowling officials for a bowlers’ exchange programme. We hope this programme will start in a few months,” Secretary PTBF Ejaz-ur-Rehman told APP.

He said under the programme 12 bowlers from Pakistan would attend a training session in Turkmenistan. Afterwards, the same number of Turkmenistan bowlers would arrive Pakistan to attend training sessions here.

“The programme will polish skills of bowlers of the two countries,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s tenpin team would also feature in the Asian Tenpin Bowling Test Games in Ashgabat, next year.