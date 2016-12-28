PSX witnesses bullish trend as KSE-100 Index increases by 504 points

KARACHI, Dec 28 (APP): Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed very bullish trend on Wednesday as the KSE-100 Index went up by 504 points and closed at the new highest level of 47424.63 points.

While the KSE-30 Index increased by 317.90 points and closed at 25665.88 points. Similarly KSE-All Shares Index moved up by 362.45 points. While Oil and Gas Tradable Index increased by 223.56 points and closed at 19121.12 points.

The market capitalisation increased by Rs 106 billion and trading value increased by Rs 5.043 billion.

The shares of 407 companies were traded, in which the share values of 231 companies went up and that of 158 companies went down, while the share value of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The highest activity was recorded in the share value of Nestle Pakistan, as it gains Rs 433.20 and closed at Rs 9145.71.

In future trading, the share value of 168 companies increased, and that of 21 companies decreased, while over 91 million shares were traded.