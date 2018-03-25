PSL’s success a defeat to terrorism, declaration of peaceful Pakistan: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday said by successfully holding the Pakistan Super League, the nation had trampled the terrorism and extremism under its feet declaring Pakistan a peaceful democratic country.

In a statement issued by the President House, the president congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board, Chairman Najam Sethi, his co-workers, all the players and the whole nation on successful holding of the PSL game. It had also proved that the Pakistani nation believed in love and harmony, he added.

The president said the hustle and bustle had returned to Pakistan’s playgrounds. He believed that the Pakistani youth would turn this region into a cradle of peace and prosperity by exploiting their capabilities and resolve.

The president also congratulated the winning players and said their victory was in fact the victory of peace and tolerance and Pakistan.