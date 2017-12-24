FAISALABAD, Dec 24 (APP)::Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi has welcomed the hosting of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan and
said it will be a prelude to the return of international cricket in Pakistan.
Addressing a news conference after a charity match organized
by Shahid Afridi Foundation to raise funds for the welfare projects
in Pakistan, he said that credit to organize PSL in Pakistan go to
Pakistan Cricket Board and its Chairman Najam Sethi who has made
serious efforts to revive cricket in Pakistan.
Regarding new experiment of T-10 cricket, he said that its future
is bright as it will play a major role in providing entertainment
to cricket lovers.
Shahid Afridi said that he wants to play his role in the gigantic
task of providing education, health and potable water to each and
every citizen of Pakistan.
He appreciated the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif
and said that he was the first man who supported him in every welfare project initiated by Shahid Afridi Foundation. He said that he is constructing a hospital in Karachi but Shahbaz Sharif has extended
generous support for the completion of this project.
He said that Pakistan is facing multiple problems and we all
should make collaborated efforts to mitigate the sufferings of
poor people.
Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and CPO Athar Ismail were also
present on the occasion.
Earlier, a T-10 charity match was played under the ageis of Shahid Afridi Foundation at Iqbal Stadium in which players of national team
and popular figures from showbiz including Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Fahad Mustafa participated. Shahid Afridi’s green team defeated Misbah-ul-Haq’s red eleven by 8 wickets in the T-10 match.
A huge crowd of people witnessed the charity match.
The police had made special security arrangements for the match.
PSL to be prelude to return of int’l cricket in Pakistan: Afridi
