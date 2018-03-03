Sports 
PSL final will be played in Karachi, PCB official

KARACHI, Mar 03 (APP):Pakistan Super League (PSL) third
edition final will be played at National Stadium Karachi, an
official of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.
Talking to APP, he said there is no decision about the
change of PSL final venue from Karachi. News reports published
in a section of the press about change of the venue is
not correct, he added.
He said that PCB Chairman Najam Sethi will visit the
National Stadium on Monday to inspect on-going renovation
and construction work being carried out at National Stadium
Karachi.

