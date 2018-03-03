PSL final will be played in Karachi, PCB official

KARACHI, Mar 03 (APP):Pakistan Super League (PSL) third

edition final will be played at National Stadium Karachi, an

official of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said there is no decision about the

change of PSL final venue from Karachi. News reports published

in a section of the press about change of the venue is

not correct, he added.

He said that PCB Chairman Najam Sethi will visit the

National Stadium on Monday to inspect on-going renovation

and construction work being carried out at National Stadium

Karachi.