PSB-KOEN sign MoU to support Pak Ski players

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Korea
South East Power Co (KOEN) have signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) to support the national Ski players
participating in the forthcoming Winter Olympics Games scheduled to
be held in Korea.
As per the MoU, KOEN will provide Ski kits and shoes for
players to the tune of Rs one million through Pakistan Ski
Federation (PSF), a press release Wednesday said.
Director General PSB Khial Zad Gul and Director Business Support
Department KOEN Ahn Chun Seong was present in the MoU signing ceremony.
In the meeting, many options in benefit of sports activities
including installation of solar system in Pakistan Sports Complex
were also discussed for which KOEN team promised to consider
positively.
CEO Mira Power Pakistan Min Byeong Soo, Deputy Director General
(Admin) Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Director PSB Muhammad Azam Dar
were also present on the occasion.
