Provision of interest free loans to support small scale entrepreneurs: Michael

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Minister for Human Rights Senator
Kamran Michael Thursday said that provision of interest free loans
will not only help the deserving and poor youth but will also
support small scale entrepreneurs in Pakistan.
He said that incumbent government is committed to provide
employment opportunities to the deprived segment of the society at
their door step.
He said while talking to the Chairman “Akhuwat” Dr Muhammad
Amjid Saqib in a meeting, said a press release.
Karman Michael said that steps have been taken to ensure the
lasting peace which is linked with the better employment
opportunities and promotion of the business related activities.
As per the directive of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Human
Rights is committed to support the youth without any discrimination
and irrespective of their cost, creed and religion as poor citizens
have the same rights on the public money and resources of the
country, he added.
The minister has directed that interest free loan scheme
should be given on merit and preference should be given to the
deserving, unemployed, poor and skilled men and women of the
country.
In the first phase of this scheme, applications will be
received by the end of this month from three districts of the Punjab
including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.
He said that interest free loans will be provided in each
district throughout Pakistan step by step.
Kamran said this program will not only abolish the interest
system (Soodi Nizam) but will also enable the people to earn
livelihood for their families.