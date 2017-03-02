Provision of interest free loans to support small scale entrepreneurs: Michael

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Minister for Human Rights Senator

Kamran Michael Thursday said that provision of interest free loans

will not only help the deserving and poor youth but will also

support small scale entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

He said that incumbent government is committed to provide

employment opportunities to the deprived segment of the society at

their door step.

He said while talking to the Chairman “Akhuwat” Dr Muhammad

Amjid Saqib in a meeting, said a press release.

Karman Michael said that steps have been taken to ensure the

lasting peace which is linked with the better employment

opportunities and promotion of the business related activities.

As per the directive of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Human

Rights is committed to support the youth without any discrimination

and irrespective of their cost, creed and religion as poor citizens

have the same rights on the public money and resources of the

country, he added.

The minister has directed that interest free loan scheme

should be given on merit and preference should be given to the

deserving, unemployed, poor and skilled men and women of the

country.

In the first phase of this scheme, applications will be

received by the end of this month from three districts of the Punjab

including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

He said that interest free loans will be provided in each

district throughout Pakistan step by step.

Kamran said this program will not only abolish the interest

system (Soodi Nizam) but will also enable the people to earn

livelihood for their families.