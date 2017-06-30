Promotion of sports activities top most priority of present regime: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday

that promotion of sports in the country was top most priority of

the present government as they were harbinger of peace all over the

world.

She said that being mindful of the importance of sports, Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to make Pakistan a cradle of

peace where sports activities could flourish unhindered.

The minister said this while talking to Amjad Aziz Malik,

Secretary General Asian Sports Journalists Federation, who called

on her here.

During the meeting, matters related to International Congress of

Sports Journalists being held in Islamabad came under discussion.

Welcoming the organization of sports journalists congress in

Islamabad, the minister said that it would help in promoting the

soft image of the country at the global level. She said that

attracting youth towards healthy activities through sports was need

of the hour and media could play a pivotal role in achievement of

that objective.

She said as far as encouragement of young players and new talent

hunt was concerned, the government considered media as an important stakeholder.

Amjad Aziz Malik told the minister that besides 60 delegates from

30 participating countries, sports journalists from all over Pakistan

would attend the Congress. He said that documentaries related to

tourism sector of Pakistan would also be exhibited in the Congress.

He said that the Asian Sports Journalists Federation appreciated

the government steps for promotion of sports activities and

encouragement of sports journalism in the country.