Promotion of sports activities top most priority of present regime: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday
that promotion of sports in the country was top most priority of
the present government as they were harbinger of peace all over the
world.
She said that being mindful of the importance of sports, Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to make Pakistan a cradle of
peace where sports activities could flourish unhindered.
The minister said this while talking to Amjad Aziz Malik,
Secretary General Asian Sports Journalists Federation, who called
on her here.
During the meeting, matters related to International Congress of
Sports Journalists being held in Islamabad came under discussion.
Welcoming the organization of sports journalists congress in
Islamabad, the minister said that it would help in promoting the
soft image of the country at the global level. She said that
attracting youth towards healthy activities through sports was need
of the hour and media could play a pivotal role in achievement of
that objective.
She said as far as encouragement of young players and new talent
hunt was concerned, the government considered media as an important stakeholder.
Amjad Aziz Malik told the minister that besides 60 delegates from
30 participating countries, sports journalists from all over Pakistan
would attend the Congress. He said that documentaries related to
tourism sector of Pakistan would also be exhibited in the Congress.
He said that the Asian Sports Journalists Federation appreciated
the government steps for promotion of sports activities and
encouragement of sports journalism in the country.
