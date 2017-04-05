Promoting Pakistan’s ideology vital for national unity: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History

and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said all the relevant organizations should work diligently for transferring Pakistan’s ideology to the younger generation for transforming the society.

Speaking to the officials of Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) during a meeting held at the division’ premises, Irfan Siddiqui said “Pakistan’s ideology is a key to national solidarity and country’s stability”.

He said “it is our national duty to promote the philosophy and messages of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the institutions working for this great cause will be provided full patronage from the government”.

He appreciated the role of NPC for upholding the mission of nation

building in their journey from “Tehreek-i-Pakistan” to “Tameer-i-Pakistan”. “The institutions working to promote the vision and thoughts of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal are great asset for the nation,” he added.

The officials of NPC briefed the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui about the projects and objectives of the council as well as the problems being faced by it.

They also eulogized the efforts of Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui for taking personal interest in arranging the literary activities and revitalizing the attached literary and educational organizations of the NHLH Division.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui asked the officials of NPC to prepare a case with all details of their projects and financial constraints and submit to the ministry within few days so that the division can pursue it with the relevant authorities.

Secretary NHLH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Deputy Secretary, Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad, Chairman NPC, Dr Naeem Ghani, Senior Vice Chairman, Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary, Gohar Zahid Malik and other officials of the ministry and NPC attended the meeting.