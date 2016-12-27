President Xi Jinping greets PM Nawaz on his birthday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China has extended his sincere greetings and good wishes to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

In his letter, the President has said that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Pakistan cooperative partnership.

Xi Jinping said that he is willing to work with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to push forward the continuous progress of the all-round pragmatic cooperation focusing on the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The President further said that he wants to transform the profound political friendship between China and Pakistan into tangible development dividend, so as to bring real benefits to the peoples of the two countries.

President Xi Jinping wished the Prime Minister good health and success.