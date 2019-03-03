President phones families of army personnel martyred at LOC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday telephoned the grieved families of three personnel of Pakistan Army including Sepoy Ghulam Hussain, Havaldar Abdur Rab and Naik Khurram Ali who martyred in Indian firing at the Line of Control.

The president said the sacrifices of those who had laid down their lives for the country would be kept alive forever, said a President House statement.

He said the nation owed to the martyrs for their sacrifices.

The president prayed for peace of the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also lauded the high morale of the families of the martyrs and resolved that the whole nation was alert to safeguard their homeland.