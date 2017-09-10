President Mamnoon invites Bosnian investors to Pakistan

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sept 10 (APP): President Mamnoon
Hussain Sunday invited the businessmen and investors from
Bosnia and Herzegovina to invest their capital in Pakistan as
both the countries agreed to launch joint economic projects.
During a meeting between President Mamnoon and Chairman
of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic,
on the sidelines of the first summit of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology here in Kazakh
capital, both the countries agreed to enhance bilateral
cooperation in multiple spheres, Izetbegovic expressed his
pleasure over the formation of a parliamentary friendship group
for Bosnia in Senate of Pakistan.
The two sides agreed to enhance the bilateral trade and
withdrawal of double taxation system.
It was agreed that the experts from both sides would
finalize the proposals to launch joint projects.
The President offered that Pakistan could impart
training to the Bosnian people in banking and education. The
two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of
education, science, culture and technology.
President Mamnoon said Pakistan kept its Bosnian ties at
the high esteem and in return the Izetbegovic said Bosnian
people loved Pakistan.
Both the leaders unanimously resolved that the ties
between Pakistan and Bosnia would continue for generations to
come.
