President Mamnoon invites Bosnian investors to Pakistan

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sept 10 (APP): President Mamnoon

Hussain Sunday invited the businessmen and investors from

Bosnia and Herzegovina to invest their capital in Pakistan as

both the countries agreed to launch joint economic projects.

During a meeting between President Mamnoon and Chairman

of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic,

on the sidelines of the first summit of the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology here in Kazakh

capital, both the countries agreed to enhance bilateral

cooperation in multiple spheres, Izetbegovic expressed his

pleasure over the formation of a parliamentary friendship group

for Bosnia in Senate of Pakistan.

The two sides agreed to enhance the bilateral trade and

withdrawal of double taxation system.

It was agreed that the experts from both sides would

finalize the proposals to launch joint projects.

The President offered that Pakistan could impart

training to the Bosnian people in banking and education. The

two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of

education, science, culture and technology.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan kept its Bosnian ties at

the high esteem and in return the Izetbegovic said Bosnian

people loved Pakistan.

Both the leaders unanimously resolved that the ties

between Pakistan and Bosnia would continue for generations to

come.