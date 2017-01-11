President grieved over death of Governor Sindh; telephones Afnan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Governor Sindh Justice (Retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui.

The president made a telephonic contact with Afnan Siddiqui, son of late Governor Sindh and conveyed his condolences over his father’s death.

He said the services of late Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui for upholding rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution would always be remembered.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.