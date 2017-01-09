President greets nation on successful launch of Babur-III missile

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday congratulated Pakistani nation, scientists and engineers over the successful launch of Babur-III, the submarine launched cruise missile.

The submarine launched missile was launched from an undisclosed location in Indian Ocean that accurately hit the target set at 450 kilometers distance, according to a President House statement issued here said.

Comparing Babur-II that had been launched in December last year, Babur-III was capable to hit the target from under the water.

The President viewed that the launch of Babur-III was not against any state rather it was meant to maintain balance of power in the region.

He said the launch of submarine launched cruise missile was an important milestone in the defense system of Pakistan that had safeguarded the frontiers of the country.

He said Babur-III was an equipment of special features and was equipped with the latest technology.

The President said this successful experiment of the missile was manifestation of the confidence of the scientists and engineers that would also improve their self-dependence and technical capability.