President for effective measures to check growing trend of intolerance in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday stressed on the need of taking effective measures to check the growing trend of intolerance in the country’s educational institutions, in consultation with all universities.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Tariq Binori here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President mentioned the important role played by universities and other higher educational institutions in the country’s economic and human resource development. He directed the Chairman HEC to play his role in improving the quality of higher education in the country.

The President congratulated Prof. Dr. Tariq Binori on his appointment as Chairman HEC and hoped that he would utilize all of his capabilities to bring Pakistan’s education system at par with the international standards.