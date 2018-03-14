National 
President condemns terrorist attack in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has condemned terrorist attack in Lahore on Wednesday and prayed for eternal peace of the martyred police personnel and people.
While expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the president directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment and every possible assistance to the injured and affected people.
The president said such kinds of coward acts could not deter resolve of the government against the war on terrorism.
He said the Pakistani nation had defeated terrorists after giving numerous sacrifices.

