President appoints Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has appointed Mr Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, a retired Judge of the Supreme Court as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice here on Sunday, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has been appointed as chairman NAB after consultation with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly for a non-extendable period of four years from the date he assumes the charge of the office.

It said that the President of Pakistan has appointed the Chairman NAB in exercise of the powers conferred under section 6(b) of National Accountability Ordinance 1999.