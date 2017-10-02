Politicians appearance in court victory of democracy: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Monday said it was victory of democracy, PMLN and court that politicians were facing the court for the supremacy of law.

Talking to media outside the Accountability Court here, he said that

past of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was spotless and it was facing the courts.

Mohsin Ranjha said that PML-N was facing the cases in the courts and did

not ran away like the dictator.

He said the accountability court did not indict the former prime

minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and it will take up the matter again on next hearing.

Mohsin Ranjha said the application of Nawaz Sharif for exemption was not

taken up in the court and the matter may be decided in the next hearing.

To a question, Mohsin Ranjha said the court was told that Maryam Nawaz

and Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar are ready to come to Pakistan and will be present at the next hearing.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the court was informed that Maryam

Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar could not appear before the court due to illness of Kulsoom Nawaz.