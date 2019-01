ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Famous Urdu poet, writer and Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif was remembered on the occasion of his 26th death anniversary on Friday.

Born on January 15, 1929 in Khushab, he was famous for his unique literary style, probably no contemporary Urdu writer is more cited in quotations than Wasif.

Master of aphorism, he has almost a miraculous ability to capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well chosen words.