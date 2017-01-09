PNCA to hold a condolence reference in memory of Fateh Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) will hold a condolence reference in the memory of late
legendary classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan on January 11.
Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah and people from
different walks of life will attend the reference, an official of
PNCA told APP.
He said that during the reference a tribute would be paid to
late Legendary Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.
A legendary musician Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was born in Patiala
in 1938 and migrated to Lahore in 1947 after partition.
He was awarded `Tamgha Khidmat’, `Sitara Imtiaz’, pride of
performance and many other awards.He was at equal ease to sing all
forms of music right from classical to light.
He was the younger brother of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and elder
brother of Hamid Ali Khan. He was paternal uncle of Shafqat Amanat
Ali and late Asad Amanat Ali Khan.
He was true representative of Patiala gharana(tradition of
musical heritage).
He learned music from his father Ustad Akhtar Hussain in early
age. His excellence in classical and semi classical music is yet to
be surpassed.
