PNCA to hold a condolence reference in memory of Fateh Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) will hold a condolence reference in the memory of late

legendary classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali Khan on January 11.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah and people from

different walks of life will attend the reference, an official of

PNCA told APP.

He said that during the reference a tribute would be paid to

late Legendary Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

A legendary musician Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was born in Patiala

in 1938 and migrated to Lahore in 1947 after partition.

He was awarded `Tamgha Khidmat’, `Sitara Imtiaz’, pride of

performance and many other awards.He was at equal ease to sing all

forms of music right from classical to light.

He was the younger brother of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and elder

brother of Hamid Ali Khan. He was paternal uncle of Shafqat Amanat

Ali and late Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

He was true representative of Patiala gharana(tradition of

musical heritage).

He learned music from his father Ustad Akhtar Hussain in early

age. His excellence in classical and semi classical music is yet to

be surpassed.