PNCA cultural troupe returns from China

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): A 32-member cultural troupe led by

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed

Jamal Shah on Monday returned from China.

The troupe comprised folk singers, dancers and traditional music instrumentalists from all parts of the country performed at four different places in Xinjiang, China.

The troupe artists included sitar player Aamir Hussain, tabla

player Muhammad Ajmal, flutist Salman Adil, rabab player Ghulabkhel,

violinist ustad Raees Ahmed, kathak dancer Adnan Jehangir.

The folk dance performers of the National Performing Arts

Group (NPAG) from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi was the main

attraction of the cultural troupe.

The National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) were performed

various dances including kalash valley dance, leva, Kashmiri,

classical, kathak, Sindhi jhoomar, Khattak, bhangra, dhol and aaj

rang hae of Ameer Khusro.

Every dance was a very colourful and reflect the local

traditions, customs and the vibrant dresses and jewellery.