PML-N respects the institutes: Aftab

ATTOCK, July 29 APP: Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Member National Assembly and Former Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that PML-N always respected the institutes, never wanted confrontation and its ample proof is the acceptance of Supreme Court verdict.

Talking to newsmen here at his residence on Saturday, Aftabsaid PML-N leadership not only accepted the verdict but forth with acted upon it.

He said, our legal team is looking into the verdict and future line of action will be adopted accordingly. He said, the motto of PML-N leadership and its every member was the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

PML-N would contest 2018 elections on the basis of performance with full force and will get sweeping majority, he added.