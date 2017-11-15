PML-N always accepted court’s decisions: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always respected judiciary and accepted its decisions.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his party had struggled for the restoration of judiciary during the previous tenure of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PML-N government had not pursued the policy of confrontation as it had implemented the disqualification decision against Nawaz Sharif despite reservations.

He said no allegation of corruption had been proved against Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. Nawaz Sharif was still the most popular leader of the country, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Karachi operation was launched with consensus to eliminate terrorist

activities from the metropolitan city. Peace was restored in Karachi due to the operation, he added.