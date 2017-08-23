PM to discuss regional, global geo-strategic situation with Saudi leader

JEDDAH, Aug 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who arrived here Wednesday on a day-long official visit would discuss emerging regional and global geo-strategic situation with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman Al-Saud.

The Prime Minister accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar would also review “the whole spectrum of bilateral relations” with the Saudi leader. The two leaders would also discuss matters of mutual interest, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

Earlier Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was received by Deputy Governor Makkah Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz here at the Jeddah airport. This is Prime Minister’s first official visit abroad after assuming the office.

Prime Minister Abbasi would hold meeting with Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Al-Saud, Vice Custodian of two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince besides offering homage at the Roza e Rasool (S.A.W).

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud was currently out of the Kingdom on a private visit, the Foreign Office said.

“The Prime Minister’s visit signifies the warmth and fraternity that characterizes the relations between the two major Islamic countries,” the Foreign Office said.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of frequent visits undertaken by the Pakistani Leadership to the Kingdom Saudi Arabia; a close and time-tested friend of Pakistan.”

There have been number of exchanges at the leadership level from both sides, recently.